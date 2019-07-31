Romelu Lukaku has reportedly agreed a four-year deal with Juventus – but his hopes of making the move currently rest on Paulo Dybala and his decision to join Manchester United.

Argentina forward Dybala is reportedly involved in talks over a switch to Old Trafford in what could effectively turn into a swap deal, with Belgium international Lukaku heading in the opposite direction.

And United appear to be 50% closer towards the deal with the Daily Mirror claiming Lukaku has now agreed terms with the Italian champions on a deal until summer 2023 and on a deal worth €9m (£8.2m) per year – which equates to around £157,000 a week.

However, the prospects of the swap deal appear to lie directly in the hands of Dybala, who will this week hold talks with Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri before deciding whether to talk to United about the move.

Reports in the Italian press claim Dybala is leaning towards staying in Turin, though that could change if Sarri tells him the club are willing to move him on. A report earlier this week, meanwhile, explained that two factors could see the Argentine playmaker turn down the chance to move to Old Trafford.

The speculation, however, did draw a response from United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Tuesday night’s 1-0 friendly victory over Solskjaer’s hometown club Kristiansund.

“I’m not here to talk about rumours about other teams’ players,” he told the club’s official website. “We’re working on one or two cases. It’s 10 days or so before we start the league and hopefully we can announce a fresh face or two.”

Reports earlier on Wednesday also claimed United wanted to take veteran Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic off Juve’s hands as part of the deal.

Lukaku’s decision to join Juventus will deal their Serie A rivals Inter Milan a huge blow with Antonio Conte seemingly thwarted in his efforts to land the Belgian striker for the second time in three summers.

Lukaku has been the subject of a failed €60million (£54 million) bid by Inter, who had suggested they were unwilling to raise their offer – but now it seems like they have beaten to their man by Juve.

