Dyche addresses Everton rumours following Burnley win

Sean Dyche says speculation over his future is ‘out of his hands’ after watching his Burnley side beat Southampton.

Dyche has been heavily linked with a the managerial vacancy at Everton, and he addressed those rumours after the game.

“It’s out of my hands. There is nothing I can do about it,” he said.

“I’m not saying if I want it or I don’t, it’s the media that do that and I understand it.

“But my only interest at the moment is another great win and five happy years at this club.

“A lot of work – and coaching – has gone into this. It doesn’t happen by accident. I have a group of players who are moving forward and that is marvellous.”

Dyche added of his team’s performance: “Southampton are a technical side and we knew they would have a lot of possession.

“But we felt that if we picked the times we could press it would work. And it worked a treat.”