Dyche admits dreams of Burnley beating Arsenal would have been ‘greedy’

Sean Dyche maintains it is a matter of quality, not quantity, for Burnley, after they drew 0-0 with Arsenal.

Dyche’s side had the better chances, but failed to score at Turf Moor for the first time in 2020 – although they became the first side to keep a clean sheet against Arsenal this calendar year in the process.

The Burnley boss believes his side had enough opportunities to break the deadlock, but was happy to take a point, at the risk of sounding ‘greedy’ after an impressive few weeks.

He told Sky Sports: “We had a good grasp of the game. Had enough chances to score and the balance of the side was very good.

“Another solid show of us continuing to improve. We wanted to be brave and set the press.

“No grand statements. We played some reasonable stuff and created chances.

“It is lovely to watch when people are falling over, it is my favourite part. The game is in a fantastic state. No-one wants to address it apart from me, so I am absolutely happy with the state of the game.”

With wins over Leicester and Manchester United before this draw, Burnley appear to have turned a corner – with Dyche seeing enough still against Arsenal to give him confidence that they can stay away from the drop zone.

He added to Match of the Day: “You don’t want to get too greedy, it’s a good run of performances and results. I thought we did enough to edge it, we had a couple of golden chances and kept them to meagre ones.