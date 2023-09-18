Dyche anxious as Chelsea line up move for £70m Everton star; Pochettino copies Arsenal tactic

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, but they may have to wait until the end of the season to bring him in.

Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add another shot-stopper to his squad and the Blues have been linked with some of Europe’s best keepers recently.

For instance, the likes of FC Porto star Diogo Costa and Valencia ace Giorgi Mamardashvili have been considered as potential options by the Chelsea hierarchy.

The London club have already brought in Robert Sanchez from Brighton this summer. He was signed as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who signed for Real Madrid on a season-long loan.

Sanchez has made a good start to life at Chelsea. The Spaniard has started all five of their Premier League matches so far, conceding five goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Clubs like Arsenal have opted to bring in a top quality back-up goalkeeper to provide competition for their main man – they signed David Raya from Brentford this summer.

It now seems that Chelsea could potentially look to do the same.

Chelsea target Everton’s Jordan Pickford

According to 90Min, Chelsea are keeping tabs on Pickford as they consider a move for the Everton man.

The England international is arguably the Toffees’ most important player, so Sean Dyche certainly will not let him go easily.

Everton have came close to being relegated in their last two seasons, and some top performances from Pickford have arguably been the difference between them going down and staying up.

They Merseyside club seem to be in a similar situation this season, too, having picked up just one point in five matches so far. That point came in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United, when Pickford made an incredible triple save in the last minute to earn his team a point.

The 29-year-old also made the third-most saves in the Premier League last season, so there is certainly no doubting his quality.

Pickford signed a new contract in February which is valid until 2027. As a result, Chelsea would have to put their money where their mouth is to get a deal over the line.

Previous reports suggest that a bid in the region of £70m would be enough to convince Everton into selling their star man. It’s very unlikely that they would be willing to part ways with him mid-season, however.

