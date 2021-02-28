Dyche bemoans lack of Burnley ‘oddness’; hails ‘first class’ Tottenham ace

Burnley boss Sean Dyche rued the way in which his side made it easy for Tottenham by their simple mistakes removing any “nervousness or oddness” from the match.

Burnley were handed a heavy defeat after a Gareth Bale-inspired Tottenham proved too hot to handle in the attacking third.

The Welsh winger scored two and assisted another as the Clarets were dominated from first minute to last.

The defeat leaves Burnley five points clear of the drop zone after relegation rivals Fulham picked up a point in a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace earlier in the day.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Dyche said: “You come to a Tottenham side that have been questioned, when teams are on a tough run it very rarely lasts. Really poor start from our point of view, no one is alive to it. Any nervousness or oddness we bring to these games, that calmed it all down.

“You have to give credit to the opposition, they looked alive, alert, everyone has been surprised by the run they had – they showed energy, mainly on transition. Their quality showed in the right areas and we couldn’t find those quality moments.

“When you are not quite on it, good sides find you out. But we have to make sure it doesn’t happen very often. We gave it away too much.

“The power, quality, intent they show. Harry Kane is first class, but other players around him, sides like this their bad runs very rarely continue – that’s partly down to us but you have to give credit to a very good Tottenham team.”

Simple mistakes cost us – Dyche

Elaborating further on why his side struggled so mightily throughout, Dyche told Sky Sports: “I was cross about a couple of things at half-time.

“Some of our play was decent. We tried to eradicate the simple mistakes we were making. Too many simple things we didn’t do well.

“This will get parked and we look to Wednesday to deliver a better performance.”