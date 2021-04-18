Dyche bemused by reporter’s oversight regarding Burnley relegation scrap

Burnley manager Sean Dyche revealed his bemusement at a side embroiled in the relegation scrap rarely being mentioned as a candidate to go down.

Burnley produced a display full of fight and grit but were ultimately overwhelmed by Man Utd’s weight of chances. A goalless first-half gave way to four goals after the break, with both sides notching inside the first five minutes of the second half.

Mason Greenwood would put the Red Devils back in front via a fortunate deflection before Edinson Cavani wrapped things up deep into injury time.

The defeat leaves Dyche’s men in 17th position, six points clear of Fulham whose last minute concession denied them all three points versus Arsenal.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Dyche said: “I thought so [we deserved a point]. The energy and shape of our side was good. You have to get that right at these places. We were pretty tidy with our defending apart from a couple of moments.

“I thought we asked questions and created some really good moments.

“[The second goal was] a bitter pill. We were in the game and threatening on the break. We were chasing the game after that and left ourselves exposed.

“The mentality is strong here, you can see that from the players.”

On their relegation battle, Dyche added: “Brighton are there as well – it seems like you never mention them. We’ve worked hard for everything we’ve had in the Premier League.”

Burnley mentality “great” to take Man Utd on

Burnley goalscorer James Tarkowski also spoke to the press, telling Sky Sports: “We were a little bit unlucky really with the [second United] goal, it took a deflection.

“We caused them problems all day.

“It would have been nice to get that early goal. Great mentality to take a team like that on. We’re still battling away down there, mentality is the key.

“We can’t rely on other teams to do our job for us. We are still in the fight until mathematically it’s done.”