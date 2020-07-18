Dyche explains why ‘bizarre’ Burnley win is ‘hard to judge’

Sean Dyche admitted that Burnley’s win at Norwich was “bizarre”, but was happy to come through it with a clean sheet and three points.

By winning 2-0 at Carrow Road, Burnley confirmed their place in the top 10, as well as their most victories in a single Premier League season.

It wasn’t how they would have expected to do it, though, as for half the game they were playing against nine men.

Norwich had Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic sent off in the first half, before Chris Wood put Dyche’s side in front. And a Ben Gofrey own goal late on ensured Burnley travelled back home with three points.

The clean sheet was goalkeeper Nick Pope’s 15th of the season, more than anyone else in the top flight. And Dyche was pleased with Burnley’s defensive robustness, despite the limited threat from their hosts.

Dyche told Sky Sports: “I don’t think I’ve played against a team with two sendings off. It was a bizarre game! We’ll take the clean sheet and the win.

“To have 15 clean sheets and the wins on the table is very pleasing so I’m delighted for the players.

“We needed something because it was a strange game. The whole thing was strange. He’s [Chris Wood] found the net from an awkward one.

“We didn’t think he would be playing through this restart but he’s found the net for us again. Woody finds another goal!

“In the second half, we tried but our quality in the final third was quite obvious today.

“It’s hard to judge it. We weren’t really at it in the first half but we just need that sharpness. It’s a lot to ask of the players.

“We’re more or less putting the same players out every week. The rest period will give the lads a few days off and hopefully we can get a result [in the next game].”