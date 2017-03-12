Dyche: ‘Burnley’s away form is a broken record’

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has similarly found himself answering repeated questions about why his side are so bad away from home.

It has been a familiar tale for Burnley this season, as the Clarets tend to dominate opponents so much at Turf Moor but struggle on the road.

Once again he felt they were unlucky as they surrendered a lead to lose 2-1 at Liverpool on Sunday.

“It is a broken record, I thought we deserved something today,” Dyche said.

“We were resolute in our defending, had good organisation, a good tactical plan, scored a sublime first goal, had two or three other chances and ruffled their feathers. We deliberately made it awkward for them.

“Today is a nearly but we have had too many nearlys on the road. We need to make it happen but if we play like that we will make it happen.

“I don’t search for luck, you have to make your own, but it is nice every now and again if you get a sliver.

“We haven’t had a big decision go for us on the road.”