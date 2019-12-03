Dyche claims Burnley have winnable run despite Man Utd clash looming

Sean Dyche believes Burnley are still on course to have a successful season despite falling to a 4-1 loss to Manchester City.

Burnley suffered a second defeat in a row after losing to Crystal Palace at the weekend, although few would have expected them to get anything out of their clash with City.

Normally famed for being tough to break down, the Clarets shipped four goals at home for the second time this season, after Chelsea had condemned them to a similar fate in October.

Dyche admitted there was a gap in quality between the two sides – but claims 11th-placed Burnley are not far away from where they want to be.

“It was certainly difficult,” he told Match of the Day. “City are a top-class side and they showed it tonight.

“We kept it tight first half and made it awkward but they were excellent second half and we never got to grips with it.

“We didn’t come out at all after half time. It’s tough from 2-0 down and we didn’t get to grips with it at all. They were by far the better side tonight.

“Whoever beats you it’s frustrating. It’s been a tough week. We’ve got Tottenham coming up but beyond that we have games that we think are winnable.

“We are not a million miles away.”

The attention will now turn to the next fixtures in a busy December schedule. Burnley face Spurs, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Everton and Manchester United before the end of 2019.

