Dyche cooking, as Everton beat Brighton to Northern Irish striker who ‘will get goals at any level’

Everton have an eye on the future despite their current Premier League struggles and have reportedly won the race for one of Northern Ireland’s most exciting youngsters.

The Toffees have been controversially deducted 10 points after breaching the PL’s Profit and Sustainability rules and face yet another battle with relegation this season.

Everton lost 3-0 to Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday. This leaves them in 19th place in the table – five points adrift from safety.

It’s definitely been a tough couple of weeks for Evertonians, who protested in their thousands against their 10-point deduction at the weekend.

It’s not all negative for Everton, however, as reports from Ireland suggest that they have won a heated race to sign a top youngster from Linfield.

If he can live up to club captain and cult hero Seamus Coleman, who also made the switch to Merseyside from across the Irish Sea, he could prove to be a top long-term addition to Sean Dyche’s team.

Everton secure deal for Northern Irish striker

According to The Belfast Telegraph, Northern Ireland under-17s international Braiden Graham is set to complete a move to Goodison Park.

The 16-year-old made his debut for Linfield back in March during a 5-0 win against Dungannon Swifts, becoming the club’s youngest-ever first-team player.

Speaking at the time, Linfield manager David Healy said: “I’ve seen Braiden since he was 11 or 12 and if someone was to ask me what does he do, he scores goals.

“He works hard, he wants to learn, he wants to improve. He will get goals at whatever level that he goes and plays at.”

The Belfast Telegraph claim that Everton have beaten Premier League rivals Brighton to the young centre-forward’s signature.

Given the Seagull’s scouting success in recent years, the Toffees will hope that they have found someone who will become a top player in the future, just as Evan Ferguson has.

The report states that a move to Everton is now agreed for Graham but a fee is yet to be set between the Premier League side and Linfield, who are managed by former Leeds United striker David Healy.

With that in mind, everything points towards Graham’s move to Merseyside being finalised in the near future.

