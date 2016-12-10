Dyche discusses the reason behind strong home form

Sean Dyche believes the bond between his Burnley side and the club’s passionate fan base is the key to their remarkable home form.

Bournemouth’s 3-2 defeat on Saturday saw them become the fifth Premier League side to taste defeat at Turf Moor this season, following Liverpool, Watford, Everton and Crystal Palace.

All but one of Burnley’s 17 points have come in front of their own supporters – a home record most title challengers would envy – and Dyche does not think that is any coincidence.

Turf Moor may not be the biggest or most modern stadium in the top flight – and the same was true in the Championship last term – but it provides a close and formidable atmosphere.

“The fans here are terrific with us, they know the challenge, but they’re still behind us no matter what,” he said.

“We’re really backed by the people here, backed by the one club mentality and it’s really important the way people respond to the team.

“It’s a big thing for us. That mentality, that belief in how play, the security of how we feel when the fans are behind you…when you’re on the road it’s not so easy to find that.

“For all we scratch our heads on moments we could do better with the ball I think the fans here see a team who give every inch of their lives every week to try and win a game. I think that’s a powerful thing and something to be enjoyed even in this modern era of football.”