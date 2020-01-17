Dyche explains why Burnley transfer activity may be limited in January

Sean Dyche believes the gap between Burnley and Leicester is not as big as the table suggests ahead of their meeting on Sunday.



Dyche’s side aim to snap a four-game losing streak in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Sunday against high-flying Leicester.

The Clarets have been linked with Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill, but Dyche has kept his cards close to his chest throughout the transfer window and refused to be drawn on further speculation.

“Any player that we think is increasing the capacity of the team currently and in the future and ideally if we can sign enough players where we cover all of those things, then it would be helpful, but it is not always that easy,” Dyche told a press conference.

“We try and look for players who we think can affect what we try and do, if we find the right ones then we will be interested and if we don’t, we don’t.

“If the finance is there then we will try and activate on it, but there are so many names we could throw them round all day.”

Burnley’s 3-0 defeat at Chelsea last Saturday was their fourth in succession in the league and left them three points above the relegation zone in 15th place.

Hopes of halting their poor recent run have been boosted by the return to fitness of Jay Rodriguez, who missed out last weekend through illness.

Ashley Barnes remains sidelined after undergoing surgery to repair a hernia on Friday, but fellow striker Chris Wood has had his nose re-aligned after breaking it at Stamford Bridge and is available.

Winger Robbie Brady could return to contention following a minor calf injury and illness, but midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson is still working his way back from a hamstring strain.

Leicester are bidding to bounce back from their home defeat to Southampton last week, which saw them slip to third in the table, but are still six points better off than fourth-placed Chelsea.

“They are a good side,” Dyche added. “We are on a tough run of form, but I don’t think they are naive enough to think it is turn up and get the business done. We are not a million miles away.”