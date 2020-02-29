Dyche explains why it wasn’t easy for Burnley to get point at Newcastle

Sean Dyche admitted that Burnley were below par against Newcastle, but was happy enough to take a point.

Burnley maintained their place in the top half with a goalless draw at St. James’ Park, extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games.

And although Dyche did not think there was much quality on show from either side, he admitted it was not easy to cling onto that unbeaten run.

“I think overall it was a below par performance from us, I’m being critical of our own performance,” Dyche said, “but 11 clean sheets, speaks for itself.

“It wasn’t a great game by any means from any side. They have only lost here three times this season at home, so to get a point was a good point.

“The game never got in to any rhythm. We have to dig a little, if you aren’t finding the right way, you have to try and find another way, but I’m pleased we got something from the game.

“They forced it a bit more in the second half and on set pieces, and for both sides there was no quality by all means from either side in the whole game, in what was a tight game.”