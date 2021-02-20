Dyche offers explanation for tepid Burnley display that was ‘miles off it’

Burnley boss Sean Dyche refrained from being too critical of his players after offering a reason behind their sluggish performance versus West Brom.

Burnley were made to settle for a 0-0 draw with West Brom despite having a man advantage for over an hour.

The Clarets did not capitalise on their greater numbers. In fact it was West Brom who came closest to breaking the deadlock with multiple gilt-edged chances.

A stoic rearguard action prevented a Baggies winner, however, ensuring both sides ultimately had to settle for a point apiece.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Dyche said: “I am pleased in the end because we were absolutely miles off it. I am not going to be too critical because I’m asking a lot of the players. They looked physically and mentally jaded today.

“We are asking a lot of the players to throw them on the pitch when they have not played a lot of Premier League football.

“We were better against 11. Against 10 we didn’t really find the extra man, too many sloppy passes and they could have nicked it. We should on another day when we are a bit more clear minded, we would have looked after ourselves better.

“Over a season’s work a clean sheet is a pleasing thing and it is another point on the table. We are not the real deal and we are so stretched so I accept the point.

“We have a little free week so we want to get our players fit and sharp and hopefully we will have a stronger group available.”