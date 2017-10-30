Dyche focused on Burnley despite Everton rumours

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is delighted with his sides start to the Premier League season as they’ve moved up to seventh after beating Newcastle 1-0.

Jeff Hendrick’s second half strike was the only goal at Turf Moor and the three points has lifted Burnley to 16 points – three points behind fourth spot.

Dyche, who has been linked with the Everton job has stated that he is fully focussed on his duties with Burnley.

Speaking after the win, he said: “We just keep getting on with it, that’s my focus and my team’s focus. Generally we take each game as it comes. We keep that clarity of thought.”

“I said before I’d be surprised if it wasn’t a tight game, they have a quality manager who knows how to organise a side.

“It’s respect to our team when sides come here and are organised and try not to be too expansive,” he added.

Dyche was also pleased that his game plan managed to work against Newcastle who at times were hard to break down.

“We tried to mix our play and stay calm on the ball. You still have to probe and find a way of winning a game and we’ve done that tonight.

“It’s always good to have a plan on a piece of paper and it doesn’t always pan out as you planned it, tonight it did. They had some good chances and we had to counteract that.

“It’s a very strong start to the season. People have talked about home form but that was written off tonight.”

The Clarets travel to Southampton ahead the international break before hosting Swansea City on November 18.