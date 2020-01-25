Dyche frustrated at sloppiness; Farke jubilant as Norwich topple Burnley

Burnley boss Sean Dyche touched upon his side’s number of changes as a possible factor in their muted display, while Norwich manager Daniel Farke hoped their cup run can help spark a miracle in the Premier League.

In an all-Premier League affair, goals from Grant Hanley and Josip Drmic secured victory for the Canaries despite Burnley pulling one back through full-back Erik Pieters.

Understandably, there were contrasting emotions from the two bosses at full time.

Burnley boss Dyche, speaking to BBC Sport said: “It is a strange one. Ding dong first half with two teams missing chances. But we really let it go second half. “We responded well to their goals but didn’t ask enough questions in the final third. “We turned over the ball in a bad position. Those connections are not always as clear when you change the side a lot but we still put a good side out. “They had a chance straight from kick-off, which was sloppy by us. But we had chances. “There were a lot of maybes. We got into the final third in good positions, but over-hit crosses. “It has been a massive week in the league and felt we could win it but couldn’t get it over the line.”

Speaking to BBC following the game, Farke said: “We are delighted. It is a difficult place to come. It was a well-deserved win and it was a top performance.

“We played fantastic in the first half. Even in the first minutes of the second half we were on the front foot and scored two wonderful goals.

“It was a top-class delivery for the first goal and a cool finish from Grant, especially against a side so good at set-pieces.”

On the goal-scoring contribution of the rarely-seen striker Drmic, Farke said: “Our numbers are quite decent for goals. Some players are not always dancing on the tables because they are not playing but to give a class and committed performance was good.”

With Norwich’s league form in tatters, Farke hoped that their cup run could help to kickstar the miracle they require to stave off relegation.

“It is good for the confidence and the mood,” said the German.

“It is the first time in several years we are in the fifth round of the cup.

“We try to do everything to work on our little miracle and stay in the league. A cup run might help.”