Dyche: ‘Green’ Burnley need to ‘learn more’ about Prem

Sean Dyche urged his team to get more streetwise having been punished in the build-up to the second goal.

After Stephen Ward played the ball out to allow Walters to receive treatment, Charlie Adam returned it to them only via a throw-in deep in their own half, with a Stoke goal arriving less than one minute later.

“We’ve got to learn more about the Premier League,” Dyche admitted.

“I thought the gamesmanship was on show. I think they do it way better than we do – we’re still a bit green.

“We’re too honest at times for this division, more so than any other, I think. That’s part of our growth – understanding the game through gamesmanship.”