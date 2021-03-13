Sean Dyche hailed the attitude of his Burnley players after their 2-1 win over Everton, insisting they earned the result.

Early goals from Chris Wood and Dwight McNeil set Burnley on course to victory at Goodison Park. Despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulling one back, Burnley held on.

It means they are now three games unbeaten after draws with Leicester and Arsenal recently. Now, they can look forward to a three-week break before their next game.

They head into that break on a positive note, with Dyche impressed with how they have approached their most recent challenges.

He told Sky Sports: “It is the importance of the work we have been doing.

“We were good against Arsenal and Leicester and have come out of a tough run with points on the board. It was a well-earned win.

“They changed shape a bit in the game. Every time we pressed and nicked it we looked a threat. Could have been more before half-time.

“They [Everton] are a really good side but we dealt with the game well.

“The finishes were top drawer. Dwight has a lot of quality. We had some clear-cut opportunities. We haven’t always maximised our chances.

“I have no clue why it is not a penalty [for handball]. Today that is impossible.

“I don’t know where we are at. That is a penalty. If everyone appeals there is a fair chance it is right.

“After seven games we have two points. Now we have a healthy points return.

“The players’ attitude has been magnificent. This break will give us a chance to get some back to full fitness.”

McNeil echoes Dyche comments

Goalscorer McNeil echoed Dyche’s views that Burnley have been in decent form and deserved such a result to show it.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s a great win. We haven’t been in bad form. We’ve had a few draws but today we managed to get the three points.

“Our game plan for us was focusing on ourselves. We haven’t had bad performances so we came here today full of confidence. The three points is the main thing, credit to all the lads.

“We always felt comfortable. We knew they’d come out strong in the second half. But we know the resilience we have in our team.

“We feel a lot closer to safety, but we need to come back after the international break and go again.”

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

McNeil also explained the process behind his goal – a curling effort from distance.

He added: “I haven’t scored a goal like that in the Premier League before but I have in training. I was just lucky enough to get one today.

“The lads have been telling me to shoot more. Today it paid off.

“It’s just about having that self-confidence and believing you can pull that sort of thing off.”

READ MORE: Burnley facing battle to hold on to star – Exclusive