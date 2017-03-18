Dyche: “It was a game of missed chances for both teams”

Burnley boss Sean Dyche admitted his frustration as his side failed to register their first away win of the Premier League season at Sunderland.

The visitors failed to take a series of early chances are were left to settle for a goalless draw at the Stadium of Light.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche said: “We had chances early on to change the feeling in the whole stadium – the psychology of the game would have changed if we’d nicked the goal we probably deserved in the first half.

“They had to have a go because there was a feeling of must-win for them today and they created two great chances. It was a game of missed chances for both teams today.”

Dyche admitted he thought his side’s luck had finally changed in the dying stages when substitute Sam Vokes sprang the Sunderland offside trap to burst into the left side of the box but shot straight at Jordan Pickford.

“I did think when Vokes went through at the end and did everything right, struck it hard and low, that it might have been the moment but their keeper makes a great save,” he said.

“(But) we’re in good shape. We’ve got good points on the table considering everyone thought we’d get nothing, and there are nine games left.

“There’s a lot of work to do. We’ve got to continue playing hard and doing all the details to get points. At the start of the season I think fans and the media would be surprised to see us sitting where we are now, but there is still work to do.”