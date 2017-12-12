Dyche: Leicester blew the roof off dreams in football

Sean Dyche reckons the Premier League will “eat you alive” if you start dreaming after his Burnley side moved into the Champions League places with a 1-0 victory over Stoke.

The Potters had the best chances of the match but it was the Clarets who grabbed a late goal through Ashley Barnes to snatch all three points.

The victory means Dyche’s men move above Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool to enter the Champions League places in the Premier League table.

“It’s a run of results and a start which the fans are enjoying and rightly so,” Dyche told the BBC. “Football is about realities but also about dreams.

“It’s a tough task for us winning games at this level but Leicester blew the roof off dreams in football – there’s no bold statement from me on that. Tonight was a different style of getting a result. It was an ugly game at times in harsh conditions.

“We found a way to win and a real fine goal. Sometimes that’s football. We’re not the real deal, we’re a side that are improving. We’ve got an aligned thinking here, there’s no superstars, no favourites from me.

“I believe in all of them. We’ve got a group of people – there’s a belief in everything we do here.”

When asked if his side could achieve a Europa League place, Dyche responded: “I think there’s enough people saying good things. I keep reality because this division will eat you alive. We’re having a real go at what we can achieve this season. I’m not being negative. I’m a realist, there’s a lot of challenges coming our way. The fans and the town have got to enjoy these times, why wouldn’t you?

“A lot of psychology goes into some of our planning. I want the players to know that they can grow here, develop as players and get results. We are moving forward each season.”