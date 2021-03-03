Dyche picks out moment where Burnley let themselves down

Burnley manager Sean Dyche picked out a period of his side’s draw with Leicester that could’ve been improved after expressing his joy at the overall performance.

Burnley bounced back from their 4-0 mauling at the hands of Tottenham to secure a vital point against high-flying Leicester.

Matej Vydra handed the hosts an early lead inside five minutes before Kelechi Iheanacho levelled the scores just after the half hour mark.

The point pushes the Clarets six clear of the drop zone, though having played an extra game over 18th-placed Fulham.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Dyche spoke of their “tentative” display after taking the lead as an area that could’ve been improved.

“I thought we were excellent throughout,” said the Clarets boss. “We were a little bit tentative in the first half when we went 1-0 up but second half I thought we were terrific.

“That was a really strong performance against a really strong side. I don’t know if he [Kasper Schmeichel] was man of the match but he should have been up there.

“Mainly for the reaction from a tough game against Tottenham but today our defending shape was good and in attack we did maybe offer enough to score another goal.

“The Premier League is a tough place to be and if you have a quiet day against top sides you can get hurt. We have often come out of tough results and responded and we did that today.

“Performances are something for a season’s work. They pay you back eventually. It is another point and we have to go again on Saturday.”