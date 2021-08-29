Burnley manager Sean Dyche insisted their physical approach has given them optimism, and left the door open to further arrivals after Maxwel Cornet signed from Lyon.

Burnley were made to settle for a draw after Patrick Bamford’s equaliser cancelled out Chris Wood’s opener. The contest was dominated in large part by the Claret’s physical approach to the contest.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had voiced his concerns over the rugged style Burnley are deploying. But any worries Dyche would bow to the media pressure and alter his style were quickly extinguished.

Several clashes could’ve arguably produced red cards in past seasons. Though to their credit, Burnley’s players appeared to know how far they could push their luck under the new relaxed interpretations of the laws this season.

Speaking after the match, Dyche said initially on their physical approach already proving fruitful this season: “I think there is optimism anyway and I believe in what we do.

“They are a tricky side to play, Leeds. I thought we contained them pretty well. They had a couple of breakaways and one golden chance and we had a golden chance with Johann (Gudmundsson).

“We took the game on in the second half and I’m aggrieved by Leeds’ goal because I thought it was very unlucky.”

Dyche on further arrivals after new signing announced

The Clarets announced the arrival of Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Lyon prior to the match.

When asked about more possible new signings, Dyche said: “We’ll see. We’ve worked very hard on Cornet and we’ll see what comes next. There’s a couple of ‘maybes’, but they are ‘maybes’ at this stage.”

Cornet has agreed a five-year deal after Burnley paid a reported £12.9million.

Dyche added: “We will see what he can bring. The first thing is for him to settle in to the area, get used to the team and the club.

“We will see that when he gets here and gets used to what we do and first of all we will fitness test him and see where he is at with that.

“Then we’ll see how ready he is on a positional level and then we will look at the varying positions he can play and work out the best position we think he can be effective in for us. First thing’s first, he has got to get in the team.”