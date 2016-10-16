Dyche: Penalty incident ‘impossible decision to get wrong’

Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes Mike Dean’s decision not give his a penalty could have been a turning point in the eventual 3-1 defeat to Southampton.

Berg Gudmundsson went down in the box under a clumsy Virgil van Dijk challenge but referee Dean, who would later give the hosts a questionable penalty, waved away Burnley’s protests.

“We should have had a penalty at 0-0 which would make the game different,” Dyche told Sky Sports.

“That’s stretching it a bit because they are a very good side but we needed that decision. It’s beyond a good shout, it’s an impossible decision to get wrong.

“They got a very soft penalty, minimal contact if any. But this is not making excuses, they could have scored seen more, but you need those decisions to go your way.

Dyche also praised Southampton before expressing his desire to see his side become a little bit more adventurous away from home.

Dyche added: “Southampton are in good form, they break their shape and they are a side to be reckoned with.

“We know home form is important for us. We have shown bravery at home and we have to take games on away from home now. A bit more bravery to play with freedom. We are tense away from home.”