Dyche pleased to see return of ‘authentic’ Burnley

Sean Dyche was pleased to discuss a Burnley he is more familiar with after Scott Arfield’s late goal maintained their impressive home form against Everton.

A week after a frustrating display at Southampton the Clarets moved on to 10 points, all of which have been attained at Turf Moor, courtesy of a 2-1 success which was earned by Arfield’s 90th-minute half volley following an effort from Johann Berg Gudmundsson that struck the crossbar.

Sam Vokes had earlier given the hosts the lead from a Maarten Stekelenburg blunder but the Toffees had dominant spells and looked to be on course for a draw when Yannick Bolasie levelled.

Yet Burnley dug deep to find an unlikely winner and Dyche hailed the battling characteristics that he has been able to identify with throughout his time.

“I like the fact that we got back to what we’re about,” he said.

“Last week (in a 3-1 loss at Southampton), we didn’t play how we play, we didn’t make the game about us. (Today) it was about us. I was pleased we attempted to make the game about us.

“We like to play mixed football, we want to to make it awkward for the opposition. We want to work from a good, solid framework, which I thought was on show. I thought they gave everything.

“We’re authentic in what we are, we are not trying to kid anyone, brand ourselves or tell the world we’re going to play like Barcelona. We’re telling the world we’re going to give everything to continue to be in the Premier League.”

The victory meant Burnley have now taken 10 points from a possible 18 on offer in east Lancashire.

That has proven a vital return given their travelling troubles, with Dyche’s men having lost all three of their Premier League trips ahead of a date at Manchester United next weekend.

“Over the last three and a half years of my time here it’s been a difficult place for teams to come to anyway,” Dyche said of their home form.

“We want that, we need that. We’ve seen it’s difficult to get points on the road. The Premier League exaggerates that more than most. I’m not sure on the stats but certainly in the mind’s eye, Premier League teams seem to be stronger at home than they are away.

“Our mentality is strong away from home, it’s just performances haven’t been as strong. We’ve got to continue to improve that.”