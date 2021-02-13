Dyche picks out two positives from Burnley win; delivers Ben Mee update

Burnley manager Sean Dyche spoke of “quality” and “tempo” as keys behind his side’s dominant victory on Saturday, and delivered a positive update on the health of Ben Mee.

Burnley took another step towards securing their status in the Premier League with a commanding 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

An early double strike from Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jay Rodriguez set the tone before Matt Lowton notched a fantastic third soon after the break.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Dyche said: “I thought there was a really good energy to the performance, a real good tempo and quality as well.

“Today I thought was a very good performance, we found all kinds of different chances. The tempo was there from early on. In the second half we started well and got a fantastic goal from Matt Lowton and really controlled it out from that.

“We take things one game at a time, as we did today.”

There was a scary moment when Clarets centre-half Ben Mee was stretchered off after his head collided with Jordan Ayew’s shoulder.

Thankfully, however, Dyche delivered a positive update on Mee’s status.

He said: “He’s okay. I think the medical team have to do things right and make sure they’re well, but it was very pleasing to see him walking down behind us about five or six minutes after he’d had to go off on a stretcher, so we’re pleased with that.

“He’s fine in the dressing room, I’ve just had a chat with him.”