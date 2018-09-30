Dyche praises Burnley resilience after win over Cardiff

Sean Dyche praised the desire his Burnley side showed to claim victory over Cardiff City.

The Clarets went in front through Johann Berg Gudmundsson, before Josh Murphy equalised for the hosts. However, Sam Vokes headed in a winner to make it two wins in two in the league for Burnley.

Dyche told Sky Sports: “I’m pleased with the resilience of our side. They put the ball in the box from literally everywhere and it knocked us out of our rhythm. Second half we calmed a little bit but we had to defend resolutely and show the desire to get a result.

“Credit to them, they get the ball forward but as you know I am not against that. It was effective, we couldn’t get into the game but I was pleased with our reaction.

“This is a really tough division and we have had our fair share of knocks at the start of the season. Joe Hart was very dominant, he came and dealt with a lot of balls into the box.”

Key defender James Tarkowski had to be substituted off in the first half, one of the negatives for Dyche’s team. The manager confirmed he doesn’t know how long the 25-year-old will be out for, saying: “James Tarkowski has a groin injury so we will wait and find out how that is.”