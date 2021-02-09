Dyche relieved at ‘gentlemanly’ resolution to embarrassing Burnley error

Burnley boss Sean Dyche thanked opponents Bournemouth for the way in which they handled a potentially costly administrative error by the club.

Burnley became the victims of an upset when their FA Cup run ended at the hands of Championship side Bournemouth.

Goals in either half from Sam Surridge and Junior Stanislas handed the Cherries a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor. The defeat now ensures Burnley’s sole season objective becomes the avoidance of relegation.

FULL MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth produce FA Cup shock to rock Burnley at Turf Moor

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Dyche said: “We gave two soft goals away. “We were chasing the game when we conceded the penalty.

“We made so many changes but it wasn’t for lack of effort or desire.

“We missed a golden chance through Jay Rodriguez and asked a few questions but not enough. The difference in the performance is sometimes just a collective edge.

“Our keeper has hardly had a save to make. It didn’t quite work out for us.”

Crystal Palace v Burnley Match Preview, February 13, 2021 A look ahead to the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Burnley, including stats on form, possession, shots, cards, corners, top scorers and previous meetings.

Dyche opens up on faux pas

Eyebrows were raised pre-match when Burnley full-back Erik Pieters was named in the squad despite being suspended.

Pieters had picked up yellow cards in each of the previous two rounds, ruling him out of the Clarets’ fifth-round tie.

Regarding the blunder that was resolved in the nick of time pre-match, Dyche admitted to the BBC: “It was an oversight.

“We did notice it, Bournemouth noticed it and we managed to sort it before kick-off. Bournemouth, very gentlemanly, said they thought we had a player who was not eligible.

“You would like to think if it doesn’t happen in a sporting manner there could be a story the other way but fair play to them.”