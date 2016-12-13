Dyche says ‘it’s gone too far’; proposes diving resolution

Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes diving could be eradicated within six months if retrospective bans were introduced.

The issue is back on the agenda after Hull’s Robert Snodgrass won a penalty against Crystal Palace that the Scot himself admitted should never have been given.

Dyche is passionately opposed to simulation and says he has even pulled his own players to one side to admonish them for exaggerating contact this season.

Now he wants the issue to be taken out of managerial hands and taken on by a disciplinary panel, who could issue warnings or suspensions depending on the offence.

And the former defender thinks the system would be so effective the problem would disappear inside a season.

“It’s got to a level now that it’s that theatrical that I’m surprised people don’t just start laughing,” he said.

“It’s gone too far. It’s ridiculous. There are fans out there who must be tired of seeing it and I’m tired of how it’s crept into our game to become accepted.

“I just can’t see it from a moral point of view, from a brand point of view, from the culture of the game and for the health of the game.

“Introduce retrospective bans and it will be gone. Certain teams would have three or four players done immediately, from a warning in private to the manager up to a three-game ban.

“It’s simple to officiate. You have a panel of experts and give out bans.

“Within six months the panel would be defunct because people wouldn’t be doing it anymore.

“I’m stunned it’s not been introduced.”

Most worrying for Dyche is the way play-acting is permeating the game at every level, something he has first-hand experience of from watching his 13-year-old son’s matches.

He also sees a level of acceptance that does not exist in academic pursuits and sees no reason why the same standards should not apply to playing field and classroom.

“My son plays and I can assure you there are kids diving all over the place. That cannot be right,” he said.

“If you caught your kid cheating in a maths test what would you say? You’d go mental, absolutely mental.

“Seemingly in football it’s okay if little Johnny dives, it’s clever. But is it clever to cheat? I don’t think so.

“Kids copy the coloured football boots, the haircuts, the skills, they’re going to copy the way they act as well.”

Dyche thinks his own side have been denied decisions at times this season because they have failed to over-react but that is a price he is willing to pay.

In fact, it is those who go too far in the other direction who earn a rebuke.

“It’s cost us points already because I refuse to condone it,” he said.

“I’m not remotely suggesting my team are purer than pure. It’s not a moral high ground.

“There’s also been a couple who have gone down too easily for me this season and I’ve pulled them and told them: ‘That’s not us.’

“They do it because they’re frustrated but I said ‘that’s not us lads’. If other people want to do it that’s for them. It’s not what we do.”