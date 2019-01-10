Sean Dyche has given reported Liverpool interest in Burnley defender James Tarkowski typically short shrift.

The Premier League leaders are in desperate need for at least one new recruit at the back following the hamstring injury suffered by Dejan Lovren in the 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Wolves.

Lovren joined Joe Gomez and Joel Matip on the sidelines, with Jurgen Klopp also revealing that the influential Virgil van Dijk is also suffering from a mystery injury.

And with Brazilian midfielder Fabinho looking set to fill in again as an emergency centre-half in Saturday’s vital Premier League match at Brighton, the guessing games have begun as to who Liverpool might target.

As such, Thursday’s papers claimed Klopp had enquired to Burnley about a loan deal for England international Tarkowski, with the Clarets allegedly responding by slapping a £50million price tag on the defender’s head.

However, Dyche could not resist a dig at the reporters who he claims are desperate to make up transfer rumours at this time of the year.

“There are a lot of rumours out there, and not much fact,” Dyche said on talkSPORT.

“The most amazing one is the Tarky one. That is just bizarre.

“It’s that time of the season, and everyone is looking for a snippet, but there is a lot of phantom stuff out there.”

“We have four centre-halves. Three, maybe, two-and-a-half are injured so we’ll have to try and come through in the moment,” he said.

“We need them back but you cannot buy a fifth centre-half and say so you play two weeks and after that the others come in.”

