Dyche takes swipe at Klopp with Burnley feat he ‘can’t believe’

Sean Dyche appeared to take a swipe at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after referencing something the German vehemently complained about in the recent past.

Burnley booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round after cruising to a 3-0 victory over Fulham.

Jay Rodriguez notched his first goals in over six months, with the victory setting up a clash with either Bournemouth or Crawley Town.

Speaking to the press (via the BBC) after the match, Dyche said: “There were so many good performances from players who haven’t played too much.

“I know they are good players but they remind you with displays like that.”

Dyche and Klopp hit the headlines midweek after a bust-up in the tunnel on the verge of half-time of Liverpool’s bruising 1-0 defeat.

Klopp recently sounded off on the number of penalties Man Utd receive in comparison to the Reds, and Dyche took the opportunity to have his say on the matter.

He said: “I’m shocked we got a penalty, I can’t believe it! We average one every 24 games normally and that’s two in a few days!

“We take each game as it comes, there are no guarantees. If we keep going as we have been lately who knows how far we can go. When everyone is fit I believe in all of them.”