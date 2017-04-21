Dyche warns that Burnley are ‘in charge’ of Keane’s future

Michael Keane’s suitors have been warned by Sean Dyche that Burnley hold all the cards when it comes to the defender’s future.

Dyche insists nothing has changed in relation to the 24-year-old England international, despite a report earlier this week suggesting he would be moving on from Turf Moor this summer.

Everton’s interest in the centre-back, whose deal runs out in 2018, was made public by Ronald Koeman during January and Dyche has already stated he is prepared for other admirers to step forward once the window reopens.

Yet Dyche insists the notion it is a certainty that he will be depart this summer is alien to him and he believes Burnley will approach any negotiating table with a strong hand given their financial situation.

“I actually got told via a TV screen apparently that he will be leaving, that was news to me as a manager. The reality is that nothing’s changed,” he said.

“If there was (interest from other clubs), it would only be something that we control. We’re a different animal than what we were a few years ago, we’re in a very strong situation now – the club financially, the way the business side is run.

“We can make those decisions when it’s appropriate to do so. We’re certainly not under any consideration of our players leaving at this moment in time.

“We’re in control. He’s under contract, people do forget that. It’s a strange situation now, there’s no two ways about it, players and other clubs have become more powerful because of finance.

“He’s officially under contract. He equally knows the appropriate time when we will speak about his future. He knows that, he’s well in the loop.

“It didn’t need someone through the TV to tell me apparently he will be leaving, I don’t know where that came from. A source, apparently. I’m always a good source, as manager. I’m pretty reliable as well.”

Burnley rebuffed Leicester’s approaches for Keane last summer and the former Manchester United trainee has developed under Dyche’s watch this season, playing in each of England’s last two fixtures.

“He’s learned a lot,” Dyche added of his defender.

“He knows the information that I gave him at the beginning of the season. He bought into it.

“For all parties, even the team, it’s proved to be right, he’s delivered a very good season and he’s been recognised internationally, which I felt he would do

“He’s been an important part of the team. That’s an ongoing thing until we decide it changes.”