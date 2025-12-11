As Real Madrid lost against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu, an Arsenal player that Xabi Alonso wanted Los Blancos to sign starred for Mikel Arteta’s side in the Champions League.

As Real Madrid went down 2-1 to Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, Arsenal kept their 100% record in Europe’s premier club competition with a 3-0 victory over Club Brugge away from home at Jan Breydelstadion.

While Noni Madueke has been hitting the headlines for his two goals, Martin Zubimendi’s performance in the win for Arsenal cannot be understated.

The Spain international midfielder provided both assists for Madueke after being deployed in the number 6 role.

The midfielder’s heroics for Arsenal came after Spanish journalist Guillem Balague reported on BBC Sport that Alonso wanted Zubimendi at Madrid when he became the manager of the Spanish and European giants at the end of last season.

Balague’s claim backed up Sport’s report in November that Zubimendi was Alonso’s ‘great desire’, and that it was Madrid president Florentino Perez who turned down the chance to bring the 26-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu before he went to Arsenal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025.

Sport noted that Zubimendi’s performances for Arsenal and Spain have exposed Perez’s ‘mistake’, and his latest display for the Gunners will only strengthen that view.

Football.London gave Zubimendi 8 out of 10 in their Player Ratings and noted: “An assist which perhaps he might not have thought he’d have earned after finding Noni Madueke miles from goals before his long-range strike.

“What an amazing assist it was for the second; however, a perfect cross on his weak foot gave Madueke the simplest of tasks.”

Fox Sports also gave the Arsenal star 8 out of 10 and observed: “Another dynamic display from one of Arsenal’s best players so far this season.

“The Basque got through plenty of work in midfield, kept the ball moving and also contributed two assists, the second of which was a cross from the left wing that was just begging to be converted.”

The London Evening Standard rated the Spaniard 7 out of 10 and wrote: “Played as the No6, but got forward a fair amount. Assisted both of Madueke’s goals, with the second coming via a lovely cross.”

READ MORE 🔴Jude Bellingham sends ‘clear’ response to Liverpool after contact as Real Madrid media tells Alonso to ‘get rid’

Real Madrid make Xabi Alonso sack decision

While Madrid will be bitterly disappointed with the defeat to Man City and will regret not getting a deal done for Zubimendi, for now, Alonso is still in the job.

The Spanish media reported after Madrid’s defeat to Celta de Vigo last weekend that Alonso was going to get the sack should Man City win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Madrid stepped up their game against the Premier League club and produced a very encouraging performance.

Even though Madrid lost, the players showed that they are still playing for Alonso, with Rodrygo hugging the manager after scoring his goal, although “the crisis is not over yet”.

The Athletic journalist Mario Cortegana wrote on X at 8:41am on December 11: “Late on Wednesday night, multiple club sources said that Xabi Alonso’s job was not under immediate threat. As defeats go, it was good news, but the crisis is not over yet.”

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Rodrygo verdict, Tottenham roadblock

Meanwhile, the Real Madrid media, Steven Gerrard and Pep Guardiola have given their verdict on Rodrygo following his performance against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Real Madrid’s pursuit of a Tottenham Hotspur star could end in disappointment, with sources telling TEAMtalk the problem that Los Blancos are facing.

And finally, the reason why Real Madrid decided to end their interest in Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been revealed.