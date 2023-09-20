Dynamic Brazilian winger reveals failed Arsenal move but hopes to ‘one day reach Manchester City’

Savinho was wanted by Arsenal but hopes to play for Man City

Highly-touted Brazilian winger Savinho has spoken about how close he came to joining Arsenal, while also revealing his hopes to eventually sign for Manchester City.

It was just over a year ago that the City Football Group, who own The Etihad outfit among others, bought Savinho from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro – and it appears that they beat the Gunners to the punch.

The attacker is said to have caught the eye of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for his performances in his homeland but was eventually signed by French club Troyes.

Having initially been loaned out to PSV, he is now spending the season in Spain with Girona.

However, things could have worked out very differently for the talented 19-year-old, who has been speaking to DiarioSport.

The Catalan outlet asked Savinho about the interest in his services from the City Group and also if there were any other clubs in for him, and the young attacker admitted: “Yes. Arsenal wanted me and also the Brazilian Bragantino.”

Savinho has, however, revealed his hopes of eventually moving to City in the future.

He added: “Yes. I knew that Troyes was the City Group and I thought that by working I could one day reach Manchester City. Of course, I will have to do very well here in Girona.”

Savinho did, however, admit that he never spoke to Pep Guardiola over a switch to The Etihad.

In his one season with PSV, Savinho only made eight appearances and had two assists. So far in Spain, the attacker already has a goal and two assists in five games.

