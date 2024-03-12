Luis Diaz of Liverpool and Colombia is a target for Barcelona, according to reports

Transfer talks between Liverpool and Barcelona have broken down over a sky-high valuation, a top Chelsea target prefers to wait for Man City, while Man Utd have been told to break the bank if they want to sign a top Serie A star.

BARCELONA CHOKE AS LIVERPOOL SET HUGE PRICE FOR LUIS DIAZ DEAL

Luis Diaz has seen his chances of securing a surprise summer move to Barcelona from Liverpool suffer a significant nosedive after the Reds quoted Barcelona an astronomical fee for the Colombia winger.

Reports in Diaz’s Colombia homeland claim it is a dream of both the player and his father, Luis Manuel, to one day secure a switch to the Spanish giants, with the reigning LaLiga champions of huge interest to people of the South American nation.

To try and fasciliate a move, reports earlier this month claimed the Reds would not stand in Barcelona‘s way of a deal for Diaz, though any transfer would have to go through on their terms and only on the condition they managed to hold off strong interest in Mo Salah too. To that end, the Egyptian continues to attract attention from Saudi Pro-League side Al-Ittihad.

However, amid further claims that FSG are indeed willing to sell Diaz and use the funds to sign Napoli’s Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, it’s now claimed that talks between Barca and Liverpool have seen those transfer hopes completely implode.

And that’s all off the back of Liverpool’s valuation of the 27-year-old star.

The story is picked up by Colombia paper, El Heraldo, who claims that Barca president Joan Laporta sat down for a meal with Diaz’s agent Carlos Van-Strahalen in Catalonia last week.

However, the supposed summit meeting did not have a happy ending for Laporta who was reportedly left staggered by Van-Strahalen’s reveal about how much Liverpool would want for the 45-times capped Colombia international.

Per the report, Liverpool have set a fee of between €120m and €140m (£102m and £120m) to sell their No 7, who has scored 22 times in 85 appearances for the Merseysiders since a £37.5m move from Porto in January 2022.

And Laporta reportedly hit out with an “it’s unfeasible” response when questioned by the paper about Liverpool’s valuation.

As a result, Barcelona are not likely to pursue the deal, but will continue to monitor his situation should anything change and with his Liverpool deal not due to expire until summer 2027.

TOP CHELSEA TARGET PREFERS TO WAIT FOR MAN CITY

Chelsea managerial target Michel is likely to stay with Girona this summer and lead them into the Champions League next season – assuming they qualify – and may even hold out for a future shot at the Man City job. (Matteo Moretto)

A number of Premier League clubs are on high alert with Barcelona planning a fire sale of central defenders this summer. Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Clement Lenglet and Jules Kounde are all free to leave, with Tottenham, Man Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle among those to be linked. (Sport)

Arsenal and Liverpool target Joshua Kimmich insists he is “relaxed” about his Bayern Munich future, despite confirming he is yet to open talks over a renewal at the Allianz Arena and with his current deal due to expire in summer 2025. (Kicker)

Christian Eriksen feels ‘out in the cold’ at Man Utd and has ‘hit a dead end’ and accepts he will have to leave Old Trafford this summer. (Ekstrabladet)

Aston Villa, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao amid a €50m release clause in his deal. (Matteo Moretto)

Real Sociedad have no intention of moving to sign loan star Kieran Tierney on a permanent deal this summer despite Arsenal moving to lower his asking price to just €23m (£19.7m). (AS)

Arsenal and Liverpool will battle it out to sign Eintracht Frankfurt stand-out, Willian Pacho, after Man Utd dropped from the race for the €60m-rated centre-half. (BILD)

ARSENAL FAVOURITES TO LAND TOP AJAX STAR

Arsenal are ready to go the extra mile and are big favourites to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato this summer and plan to scout the teenager when they travel to face Aston Villa in the UEFA Conference League this week. (De Telegraaf)

Liverpool are right at the front of the queue to sign Teun Koopmeiners with Atalanta expecting to sell the midfielder to the Premier League, rather than fellow suitors Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring FC Nordsjaelland’s Ivorian midfielder Mario Dorgeles, 19, and could make a summer move for the teenager. (Tipsbladet)

Former Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto is keen on a role at Manchester United and is prepared to work under incoming new sporting director Dan Ashworth as part of their recruitment team. (various)

Barcelona boss Xavi has surprisingly named Napoli star Stanislav Lobotka ahead of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen as the players he would most like to see move to the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City have been in contact with the agents of Las Palmas defender Mika Marmol, who is rated in the €25m category. Barcelona will claim 50% of any sale of the centre-half, who can also cover at left-back. (AS)

AC Milan could be susceptible to one of Arsenal, Tottenham or Manchester City stealing 16-year-old striker Francesco Camarda, after contract talks were reportedly ‘postponed’. (Corriere dello Sport)

MAN UTD TOLD TO BREAK BANK TO SIGN JOSHUA ZIRKZEE

Manchester United have been warned it will take a gargantuan and club-record offer for Bologna to sell them Joshua Zirkzee this summer with chief executive Claudio Fenucci making clear their plans to keep the Dutch striker at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. (Rai Radio)

Top Spanish sides Real Madrid and Barcelona are starting to pay attention once again to Leeds United star Ilan Meslier with the French keeper keeping 17 clean sheets from 38 games so far this season. (Sport)

Tottenham are tracking Royale Saint-Gilloise striker Mohamed Amoura, with the Algerian scoring 21 goals and registering five assists in 35 appearances this season. (Le Redacteur)

Bayern Munich have offered Alphonso Davies a new contract worth €13m a year (£11.1m) in an effort to keep him from Real Madrid’s clutches, though it’s claimed Los Blancos are ready to pay him €20m a year (£17m). (Sjy Deutschland)

Atletico Madrid are keen to tie down young winger Salim El Jebari to a new deal amid interest from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs in the 20-year-old Moroccan. (various)

Jadon Sancho has no desire to return to Manchester United while Erik ten Hag is at the helm after blaming the Dutchman over his demise at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund could offer Dutch forward Donyell Malen in a swap deal for the England winger. (various)

Barcelona are fearful that Manchester United will beat them to managerial target Roberto De Zerbi amid claims the Red Devils have ‘opened talks’ with the Brighton boss. (Nacional)