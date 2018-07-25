Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic wants to move to Chelsea despite strong interest from Manchester United, according to reports.

The Serbia international had a brilliant season for the Serie A side in 2017/18, scoring 12 goals and creating another three for his team-mates in 35 league appearances.

Milinkovic-Savic has been heavily linked with the Red Devils and the Blues this summer after his displays at the World Cup and in Serie A.

And now Real Madrid are also believed to be monitoring his situation ahead of a likely transfer this summer.

The Independent claims that Milinkovic-Savic – who is reported to be valued at €150million – would prefer a move to Chelsea despite the club not qualifying for the Champions League.

Chelsea will move for the 23-year-old if their rivals do and they see him as similar figure at the top of the pitch to Eden Hazard, according to the report.

Maurizio Sarri has so far brought in Jorginho from former club Napoli, while ex-England goalkeeper Robert Green looks set to undergo a medical on Wednesday and become his second signing.

