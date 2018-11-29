€15m Tottenham signing claims gathering momentum

Sander Berge, the midfielder TEAMtalk told you was interesting Spurs, is a target for the Premier League club, report Estadio Deportivo.

We exclusively reported on Sunday that the 20-year-old Genk midfielder was interesting Tottenham and now the Spanish source have added weight to those claims suggesting he could be a replacement for Mousa Dembele.

The players has been on Spurs’ radar since he was 16, and they came close to signing him before he moved to his current club Genk in January 2017.

Arsenal, Everton and West Ham were all keen on Berge, who spent weeks on trial at a number of clubs, and now up to half the Premier League are keen on the 6ft 4in midfielder, who has shone since his move to Belgium.

Berge though missed the final two thirds of the Jupiler league season with a groin injury last term after originally being ruled out for just six weeks and interested parties may well be monitoring his injury record this season.

Berge, who is under contract until 2021, has made 15 appearances this season and has 12 caps for Norway and is believed to be available for €15million.