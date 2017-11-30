€200m striker opens door on potential Chelsea, Man Utd transfer

Mauro Icardi’s agent has given a host of Premier League clubs hope in their bid to lure the striker.

Icardi has become one of the most sought-after goal-getters in the world after some blistering form for Inter Milan.

Chelsea are among those admirers, as are Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City, and now Wanda Nara, Icardi’s agent and wife, has potentially opened the door to a possible future switch.

After confirming any new deal the Argentinian signs with Inter will include a €200million release clause, Nara said: “Mauro is an important player and these are top clubs who have been following him for some time.

“It’s right that such an attacker, one of the most important in the world, has big clubs who care about him and consider him for what he is worth.”

“He has a contract and he thinks about winning with Inter.

“He is happy about how things are going and he is aiming for the best. But the future does not know anyone, and there are offers that cannot be refused.”