€30m Arsenal target throws his future into doubt in Italy

Reported Arsenal target Medhi Benatia has today thrown his future into doubt in Turin.

The Morocco World Cup captain is contracted with Juventus until 2020, but today he put his future with the Serie A champions in doubt after his side’s 1-0 defeat to Portugal in which he missed several goalscoring chances.

Le10Sport claimed last month that Unai Emery was keen on the centre-back and Calciomercato have reported that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Benatia despite lining up a deal with Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The Greece international will arrive from Borussia Dortmund on July 1, but Benatia is a player the Gunners are believed to be tracking and now he has hinted he could move on.

“Now I will go on holiday,” said Benatia in Russia today. “For now nobody from the club has called me.

“I have two years left in my contract with Juventus. I am happy in Turin but I am 31 and I need to ask myself a few questions. Juve will strengthen the team with a few top players, I think I will meet the club, we’ll see what happens.”

Calciomercato claim Juve could accept to sell the former Roma star for a fee in excess of €30million.

