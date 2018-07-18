€40m Man Utd, Man City target hands in transfer request at AC Milan

Leonardo Bonucci has handed in a transfer request at AC Milan amid speculation over his future, according to reports.

The defender moved from Juventus to the San Siro last summer for €40million in a surprise transfer and after a poor first-half of the season he turned around his form under Gennaro Gattuso.

Premier League sides Manchester United and Manchester City have been heavily linked with the Italy international with Jose Mourinho thought to be very interested in his services.

And Italian transfer expert Vito Angele (via SempreMilan.com) claims that the defender has handed in a transfer request to the Rossoneri.

The report continues by saying the player’s representative had to explain to the AC Milan hierarchy that with interest from elsewhere Bonucci had a desire to leave the club.

Despite other speculation that Milan are willing to sell, SempreMilan understand that the Serie A outfit haven’t made up their mind over whether to let Bonucci go.

And with an American-based hedge fund now in control of the club, it will be up to them to decide whether their project is ambitious enough to convince Bonucci to stay.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.