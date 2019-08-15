€40m Man Utd target has offers from Serie A pair and CL semi-finalists

The father of reported Manchester United target Dani Olmo has revealed that the Spanish starlet has offers from two Italian clubs – while a separate report suggests Ajax also want to sign him.

After impressing at the Under-21 European Championships this summer, Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Olmo was linked with a move to Old Trafford, where boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is overseeing a rebuilding project focusing on young players.

Olmo himself admitted that he would not rule out “any team” as Tottenham also expressed an interest, but no Premier League move materialised before the transfer window shut.

However, he could still be on the move this summer, as his father has told Calciomercato that he has met with two Serie A clubs to discuss a potential transfer.

Miquel Olmo said: “It is true, we met Milan when Leonardo was there. I do not know if his farewell, or the change in sports direction or the fact that they failed to reach an agreement with Dinamo has cooled the interest.

“We had two meetings in Italy, one with Milan and one with another big club. To reach an agreement, we need to find an agreement with Dinamo Zagreb.

“The club knows our will to leave, we believe it’s the right time. Not only for Dani’s goals but also for Dinamo itself: they can make a good and interesting economic operation. Dani must have the chance to go to a world-class championship.

“There are many clubs that are interested but I can’t name or list them out of respect.”

The comments come as Mundo Deportivo claim that Ajax have now opened talks with Dinamo Zagreb about the player, with a view to making a €22m bid. The offer would include a 40 per cent sell-on fee.

It is believed that the Croatian club want to keep Olmo for their upcoming Champions League qualifiers, but may allow him to leave if they can secure a place in the group stages.