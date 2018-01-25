€55m Arsenal, Chelsea target ready to quit current club

Reported Arsenal and Chelsea target Richarlison is ready to leave Watford, according to a report.

The Brazilian has been in fine form for the Hornets this season following his summer move, scoring five goals in the Premier League, adding four assists.

According to the latest reports, his representatives have told interested parties such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs that they will have to pay over the odds to get the 20-year-old this month.

Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte claim Richarlison “ready to jump” with the former Fluminense forward only persuaded to join Watford in the first place by former Ccach Marco Silva.

Richarlison has apparently let the Hornets’ hierarchy that he is unhappy with the sacking of Silva, who was replaced by Javi Garcia earlier in the month.

Watford are believed to value him at €55million (£48m).

