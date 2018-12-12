€700m Real Madrid man turns his back on Tottenham

Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio has turned down the chance to move to Tottenham, according to a report.

Spanish daily Marca, translated by Sport Witness, claim that 22-year-old playmaker Asensio is a target for Mauricio Pochettino, who failed to sign anyone in the summer.

Asensio is believed to be one of Pochettino’s “goals”, according to the report, but Asensio has rejected an initial approach by the club.

Asensio, who has a €700million buyout clause, apparently doesn’t want to make the move and has “rejected the offer because his only goal is to succeed at Real Madrid”.

Last week Don Balon claimed Chelsea and PSG has been offered Asensio, with the former not willing to pay his £107million price tag.

Asensio, 22, has scored just once in 10 LaLiga starts this season and he has struggled to impose himself under Santiago Solari, despite the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Earlier this year Mundo Deportivo claimed Tottenham turned their back on Asensio before he moved to Real Madrid.

Asensio was scouted by Ramon Planes for Tottenham in 2014/15, but Pochettino, in his first season, decided against making a move for him.

Planes watched Asensio in action in the Spanish second tier for Mallorca against Real Zaragoza and was so mightily impressed with the left footer that he recommended that Pochettino should sign him,

Pochettino though ignored the call to make a move for Asensio in the winter transfer window of 2015 and the rest, as they say, is history.