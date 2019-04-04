€70m Man Utd, Arsenal target turns his back on transfer

Reported Arsenal and Manchester United target Samuel Umtiti wants to stay at Barcelona this summer and prove himself, claim Marca.

The Catalan giants are said to be ready to cash in on the France defender this summer to help fund their other transfer dealings, with Umtiti haven fallen behind Clement Lenglet in the pecking order.

And according to Goal, Barcelona have already circulated Umtiti’s name around Europe’s top clubs, informing them that bidding for the former Lyon star would start at €70m.

United are one of the clubs linked with the 25-year-old, whiel Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sportsmole) this week provided a crucial update on the situation by suggesting that Arsenal had stolen a march on their top four rivals United and made a move for the defender.

Now though Marca claim Umtiti, who only returned from a knee injury in February, is ready to try and establish himself as Pique’s central defensive partner.

The report claims Umtiti “does not want to leave” and is convinced he can get back to the form he showed before his injury last season.

It will come as another blow to Ole Gunnar Solskajer, as Umtiti, who was targeted by Jose Mourinho last summer, was believed to be one of his defensive targets.

Raphael Varane already looks to be out of Solskajer’s reach as the Norwegian hunts for a new centre-back this summer.