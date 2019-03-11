Reported incoming Arsenal technical director Monchi is believed to have shortlisted five players he wants to sign for the Gunners.

Monchi announced his departure from Roma last week after two years with the Italian club, citing a mutual agreement between the parties.

The 50-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal and Manchester United prior to his exit from the Serie A club and The Guardian claim Monchi is “considering” joining Unai Emery’s side.

And Monchi, who previously worked with Gunners boss Emery at Sevilla , has already drawn up a target list, according to Sport Mediaset.

The Italian outlet name five players that Monchi wants to bring to The Emirates, including Chelsea defensive target Daniele Rugani.

The 24-year-old Juventus defender was linked with a move to Chelsea last summer and after making just 10 Serie A starts this season he has become a target for Monchi. He apparently Monchi tried to take Rugani to Roma last summer, but convincing Juventus to sell proved difficult.

Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico has also been tipped as a reinforcement for Emery after a brilliant season for the Dutch giants.

ESPN recently reported that the Gunners were interested in the Argentinian, but Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also in for the left-back.

Ever Banega is another man Monchi wants – a player who Emery tried to sign last summer – along with Lucas Torreira. And last month the Daily Mirror reported that Arsenal are ready to go back in for 30-year-old Banega when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Banega, who played under Emery at Valencia and Sevilla, was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer and January, but the Gunners couldn’t get a deal across the line.

France international Adrien Rabiot is another player wanted by Monchi. The midfielder is available on a free transfer this summer after refusing to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain, but he will be in high demand and will command a huge wage packet.

But the big signing Monchi wants to bring to London is Nicolo Zaniolo. Monchi helped sign the 19-year-old attacking midfielder for less than £1million from Inter Milan last summer.

Roma will open talks over a new deal with the player at the end of the season, but Calciomercato claim Juventus are preparing to act before an agreement can be reached, although the Italian champions will have to pay as much as €80million.