€90m-rated Lazio star delivers huge transfer blow to Man Utd

Manchester United have suffered a big blow to their hopes of securing a deal for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international has been attracting interest from a number of top European clubs including PSG, who were reportedly ready to submit a huge €170m bid for the young star.

Manchester City have also been credited with interest as well as their neighbours United, though the 23-year-old is understood to be considered unsellable by Lazio.

Now, the interested parties have suffered another dent in their hopes of signing Milinkovic-Savic after he gave an interview to a Serbian site.“I had a year to remember,” he told Novosti. “I would like the same success in 2018 as well. There are so many challenges, but before every training session and every game, I tell myself this is the ideal day to get even better.

“I want to make as much progress as I can in the year ahead. “I am focused only on Lazio. This season, Serie A has improved significantly, as you can see by the fact all the clubs are still in the Champions League or Europa League. “As a club, we have a clear goal of a top four position, because that gives qualification to the Champions League from next season. That is a really big challenge. “I am not thinking about leaving Lazio, because I am currently very happy in Rome.”

Sergej also admitted that having brother Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, now Torino’s second choice goalkeeper, close is a factor.

“It means a lot to have Vanja close to me,” he continued.

“We support and strive to motivate each other.

“We play in one of the strongest leagues in Europe and we’re proud for each other.”