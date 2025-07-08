In-demand Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is understood to have made clear to his agents where he would like to be playing his football next season amid claims Liverpool are looking to hijack Arsenal’s move and with two big obstacles now standing in the Gunners’ path.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most creative stars in recent seasons, having played a part in 68 goals (40 scored, 28 assists) in 167 appearances since joining the Eagles in a £20m move from QPR in 2020. Now a regular in the England squad too and with a release clause that clears his exit from Selhurst Park, it is easy to see why Eze is a player in such high demand this summer.

But while the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have a long-established interest in the FA Cup final winner, it is Arsenal who have barged their way to the front of the queue.

That’s with Mikel Arteta making him a prime target for the Gunners and having already held talks with his agents, CAA Base, to establish both the terms of his exit clause and the sort of wages he would want in returning to the club he left as a schoolboy when he was 13 years of age.

However, a deal to bring the 11-times capped England man to Emirates Stadium is not exactly straightforward and, with Arsenal right now focusing on getting a deal for their most urgent priority, Viktor Gyokeres, over the line, the possibility of them getting gazumped for the Palace star has now become a real concern.

That’s after a report in the Independent suggested Liverpool were now considering activating their long-standing interest in the player in an effort to further strengthen Arne Slot’s title-winning squad. And while the Reds have already signed five players this summer to the tune of £190m (€220m, $259m), they report the Merseysiders could yet launch a counter-bid of their own to hijack the planned Arsenal deal.

However, the good news for Arsenal is that Eze has made it clear to his agents that he only wants to play for the Gunners – and the club he supported as a schoolboy – should he leave Selhurst Park this summer…

Eze to Arsenal: Two obstacles stand in Gunners way

As revealed earlier, however, a path to take Eze to Emirates Stadium is not exactly simple.

That’s after the Independent revealed that Arsenal only have the budget for two major signings this summer, in addition to some supplementary additions to their ranks like Kepa, who has already signed from Chelsea, and Christian Norgaard, who is on the cusp of a £10m (plus £5m in add-ons) move from Brentford.

And with the Gunners already committed to signing Martin Zubimendi for €60m (£51.7m, $70m) and hoping to add Gyokeres for a fee likely to be worth €65m plus €15m in add-ons (a total package of €80m / £69m), Arteta is now in the position where he will likely need to sell before he can buy any more players.

Furthermore, the specifics in Eze’s clause also represent a problem. While it is set at £68m – seen as fair and reasonable for a player of his standing – the terms of it means the Eagles would be entitled to £60m of that as a guaranteed payment, with further £8m in add-ons. And with a large portion of that needed up front, Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta know sales will absolutely be very much needed before they even look to pursue a deal.

