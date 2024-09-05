Eberechi Eze exit clause to reactivate in 2025 as Romano clears up failed moves for Tottenham, Man City target

Fabrizio Romano has explained Eberechi Eze’s failure to move on from Crystal Palace over the summer after it’s been revealed that his release clause will be reactivated in 2025.

The England international had a buy-out clause made up of an initial £60million plus a further £8m in add-ons included in the three-and-a-half-year contract he signed with the Selhurst Park club last November.

But following a summer of uncertainty surrounding his future amid initial interest from England’s top clubs, most notably Tottenham, Manchester City and Newcastle, the clause elapsed ahead of the Premier League campaign as the attacker remained at Selhurst Park.

The fact no clubs came forward to pay for the talented playmaker certainly left Eagles chairman Steve Parish stunned as he told Sky Sports: “I was really worried from a club point of view of losing Michael [Olise] and Ebbs [Eze] in the same window and we didn’t have in Ebbs the interest that I thought we would have.

“I was astounded. Genuinely astounded. I mean, the guy’s just an outstanding footballer, an outstanding person.”

Romano has now had his say on what went down over the summer with Eze, telling CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing: “I want to clear up any confusion regarding Eberechi Eze, guys, as the England international didn’t leave Crystal Palace this summer.

“There was a release clause in his contract with the Eagles, so the situation this summer was never about whether the club would have accepted or declined offers for Eze or not.

“If any club had come in and paid the release clause, there was nothing Palace could’ve done about it and the decision to move would’ve rested with Eze himself.

“No club did trigger the release clause and there were no concrete contacts so in the end, that was the reason he remained at Selhurst Park.

“Man City for sure had him on their list in 2023, and it’s true that Tottenham appreciate him, but there was never any formal bid presented from either club or any other this summer.

“As Steve Parish said, everything was quiet.”

Eze exit clause back in play in 2025

Things might not be quite as quiet come next summer after a report from the Daily Mail revealed that Eze’s release clause is due to reopen at the end of the season, which will spark further speculation over his future at Palace. It is understood the price of the clause will remain the same.

However, Palace could be open to negotiating the terms of a deal for their attacking midfielder in 2025 despite the fixed price in his current deal.

Eze scored 11 goals and provided six assists across 31 games in all competitions last season despite a bit of a stop-start campaign due to injury.

However, he’s picked up his strong form again to start the new term with two goals in Palace’s opening four league and cup outings.