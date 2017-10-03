Eboue agent admits former Arsenal man faces medical problems

Emmanuel Eboue will fly to England after the agent for the former Arsenal defender confirmed the player is “facing medical problems”.

Widespread media reports on Monday claimed the 34-year-old was on the brink of sealing a move to Cypriot side Turk Ocagi Limassol when “abnormal blood values” revealed the problem.

The transfer has since been placed on hold, and although agent Tekin Birinci would not confirm or deny the reports, he did admit he faced further checks.

Writing on social media Birinci said: “Unfortunately it is true that we are facing some medical problems about Eboue but it is not right to make any comments at the moment.

“Tonight he will go to England and tomorrow will make the necessary medical check ups so we will know how serious it is.”

Birinci then provided Goal with further detail claiming they found “abnormal blood values.”

He added: “They found abnormal blood values so they didn’t issue the licence and we took the decision to send him to England to have medical check-ups there.

“It’s wrong to say at this point he has HIV. Turkish news reports are wrong. I made it [Eboue’s situation] clear two days ago. Even if it will be true it shouldn’t be published like that.”

Ivorian Eboue made 214 appearances over a seven-year spell at Arsenal before leaving the Emirates to join Galatasaray in 2011.