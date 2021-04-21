Ed Woodward has praised himself for the progress Manchester United have made under his tenure after it was announced he was stepping down from his role as executive vice-chairman.

The 49-year-old has held the position since 2013 and it’s been confirmed he would step down at the end of the season. Woodward has been a key figure in the club’s recent history. His reign, however, has not been without controversy. Indeed, while it’s been denied, United’s involvement – and eventual withdrawal – from the European Super League appears to have been a crucial factor.

It was enough for Gary Neville to launch a venomous attack on Woodward and the Glazer Family.

United issued a statement to confirm Woodward’s exit and now the man himself has broken his silence on his departure.

He thanked everyone he’s been involved with during his 16 years at the club. Woodward also name-dropped three players whom he’s taken pride at seeing break through into the first team.

“I am extremely proud to have served United. It has been an honour to work for the world’s greatest football club for the past 16 years,” Woodward said.

“The club is well positioned for the future and it will be difficult to walk away at the end of the year.

“I will treasure the memories from my time at Old Trafford. During this period, we won the Europa League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. I am proud of the regeneration of the club’s culture and our return to the Manchester United way of playing.

“We have invested more than £1bn in the squad during my time here. I am particularly delighted with the progress the players have made under the astute leadership of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching team in the last two years.

“I am sure that with the changes we have made on-field and to the coaching and football staff in recent years this great club will soon be lifting silverware again. It deserves to.

“I desperately wanted the club to win the Premier League during my tenure. I am certain that the foundations are in place for us to win it back for our passionate fans.”

Woodward praises three United academy stars

Woodward also took the time to praise United’s academy, in particular three stars who have broken through.

“Our world-famous academy is flourishing again, with 34 players progressing into the first team since 2013,” he added. “Iit has been a pleasure to watch talents such as Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Axel Tuanzebe flourish in the first team environment.

“In the years to come the club’s production line of young talent will continue to push established first team players for their places. That competition bodes well for the future.

“We have also established Manchester United women. Their progress is further evidence of the demand for success at this great club.

“The last 16 months have brought so many unique challenges. The club’s work in the community and around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic has been heroic.

“The financial impact on football clubs has been severe. But United have been one of the most robust and resilient in the face of extraordinary financial pressures.

“I would like to thank United’s passionate fans for their support during the good and bad times.

“I know this has been a challenging period in our history. But your support for the team has never, ever been in doubt.

“Finally, it has been a pleasure to work with so many magnificent, talented and hard-working people.”

