Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will do all he can to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s long-term successor to Jose Mourinho at the end of the season, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been handed the reins until the end of the season and the report claims the Norwegian is on a five-strong list of contenders to be handed the full-time job at the end of the season.

But according to The Sun, it is Spurs honcho Pochettino who is Woodward’s No 1 selection. And the paper claims United will wait until the end of the season to make their approach – out of respect to Tottenham and to ensure Solskjaer is giving no unwelcome obstacles in his efforts to steer the club into the top four.

Reports on Tuesday claimed that, as well as Solskjaer and Pochettino, the list also includes Zinedine Zidane, Laurent Blanc and, most surprisingly, Red Bull Salzburg boss Marco Rose.

But Pochettino very much tops Woodward’s list, with the United decision-maker extremely impressed by the job he has done at Tottenham.

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has also given his backing to Pochettino and believes Tottenham would be powerless to prevent the Argentine moving to Old Trafford if, ultimately, that’s what he decided to do.

“Pochettino is doing all the right things at Tottenham,” said former Spurs and United striker Sheringham.

“People will say he hasn’t won anything but he’s transformed things in north London. He’s got them on the right path.

“He gets players playing to the best of their capabilities and that’s what you want as a manager.

“I don’t think it’s a case of whether Spurs will let him go and I don’t think it’s about money either.

“It’s just about what Pochettino wants to do.

“If United want him and he wants to go then I don’t think Tottenham will stand in his way.

“You can’t turn down the chance to join Manchester United as a player and it must be exactly the same as a manager.”

Pochettino signed a new contract at Tottenham back in May, tying him to the club until 2023 – and it’s reported it could cost as much as £40million to buy him out of his deal in north London.

